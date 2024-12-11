Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.36 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,821. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 90.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

