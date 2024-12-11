Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.14) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.22% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of discoverIE Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.47) per share, with a total value of £24,137.10 ($30,838.25). Also, insider Simon Gibbins bought 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($63,359.50). Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
