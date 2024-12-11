Birkenstock (BIRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Birkenstock stock opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.22. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

