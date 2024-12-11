Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Benchmark

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BTDR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 8.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

BTDR stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.27. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.