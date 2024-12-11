Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDRGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $29.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 11,070,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 2,688,355 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $21.01.

BTDR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $5,872,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,074,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $4,617,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.27.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.