BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Shares Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 8,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:EGF Free Report ) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

