BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Shares Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.95. 8,413 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
