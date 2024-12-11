BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Holdings Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,285,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,290,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.