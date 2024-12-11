BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

LB stock opened at C$30.38 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$31.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.77.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

