BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,546 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Yext were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Yext by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 8,267,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 1,591,791 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,734,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 86.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,748,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yext by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Stock Performance

NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Insider Activity at Yext

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $216,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,777.50. This trade represents a 27.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

