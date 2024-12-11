BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 17,230 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Prothena were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.5% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Prothena by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.09. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 98.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

