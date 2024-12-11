BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,376 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $92.93.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,857.01. This represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.