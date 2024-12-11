BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

