Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,875 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,487,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,190,719.50. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. This trade represents a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

