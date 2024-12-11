Braze Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 1,070 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

BRZE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Braze has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,422.75. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $228,502.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,787.88. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,914 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Braze by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

