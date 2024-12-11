Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $17.43

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $19.46 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

