Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$15.54

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.54.
HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
