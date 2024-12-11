Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) PT at C$15.54

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.54.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

TSE:HBM opened at C$13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.41 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.