Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $39.50

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

