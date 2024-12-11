Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $39.50

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
JNPR opened at $37.23 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
