Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $80.13

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.
KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on KBH
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of KB Home
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $89.70.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.