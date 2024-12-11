Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT at $80.13

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.13.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KBH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.