Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $257.23

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.23.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 228.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14,529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 251,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after buying an additional 241,916 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $217.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.