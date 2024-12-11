Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target at $3.33

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088.90. This represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Haas acquired 45,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,247.36. This represents a 57.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SYRS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

