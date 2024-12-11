Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $155.00

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.59 and its 200-day moving average is $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.