Brokerages Set The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) PT at $155.00

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
