BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 2,087 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,927,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 518,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.04 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $143.64 and a one year high of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,883,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.