Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 256,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 661,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,331,000 after purchasing an additional 661,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $170.83 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

