BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BWX Technologies by 214.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

