C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $118.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.21 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

