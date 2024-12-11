Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Insider Acquires £16,990.10 in Stock

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) insider John Mark Learmonth acquired 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of £16,990.10 ($21,707.04).

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 1.8 %

LON CMCL opened at GBX 845 ($10.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £162.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,793.48 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,053.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 937.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 9,565.22%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.