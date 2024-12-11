Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camden National

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Camden National has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Camden National by 8.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.