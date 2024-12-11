Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Camden National from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camden National
Camden National Stock Performance
Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Camden National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 52.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Camden National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Camden National by 8.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Camden National
Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camden National
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.