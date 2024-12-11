Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $28.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $26.44 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

