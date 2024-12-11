Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $203.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.47.

COF opened at $183.87 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

