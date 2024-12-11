Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,730 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.