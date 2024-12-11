Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,959,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 88,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 98,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,723,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 674,015 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $240,666.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.