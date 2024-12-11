Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,865,000 after acquiring an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after acquiring an additional 101,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

