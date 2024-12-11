Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,773 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,035,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMG opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.85 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

