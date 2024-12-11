Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 938 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Loar were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of Loar stock opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $96.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

