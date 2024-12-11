Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amcor were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Amcor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,931,000 after buying an additional 4,851,222 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 632,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 32,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39,411.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,811,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Amcor's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

