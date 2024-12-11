Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 127,399 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 70,038 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,401,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBEU opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.01.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

