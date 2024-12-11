Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CBIZ were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CBIZ by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CBIZ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

