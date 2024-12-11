Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

