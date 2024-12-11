Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 258.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Beer were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $16,014,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $316.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.34 and a 200 day moving average of $288.93. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.