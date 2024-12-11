Captrust Financial Advisors Has $654,000 Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $169.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

