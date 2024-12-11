Captrust Financial Advisors Has $670,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,821,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 179,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.
Ameresco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
