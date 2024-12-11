Captrust Financial Advisors Has $732,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 169,710 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 32.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 69,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

