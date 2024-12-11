Captrust Financial Advisors Has $736,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDY. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDY stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

