Captrust Financial Advisors Has $738,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PTC were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Down 0.6 %

PTC stock opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $202.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.