Captrust Financial Advisors Has $739,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 124.5% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.