Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 267,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after acquiring an additional 176,971 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 940,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 176,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In other news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,258. This trade represents a 18.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

MPAA opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

