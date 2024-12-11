Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. This represents a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,269,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. This represents a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

