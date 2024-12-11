Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

