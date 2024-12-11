Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 80.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $132.13 and a 52-week high of $237.16.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.