Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 11,004 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Element Solutions were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 441.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 102,175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

